Spring warmth today - gusty winds and winter's chill tomorrow

Meteorologist Mark Larson says rain and storm chances will wind-down early Thursday then a sharp winter-like cold front will blow into Kansas tonight ushering in gusty northerly winds and MUCH colder temps.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun today with gusty southerly winds and highs in the 60s and 70s.

A strong cold front will rip through our state tonight bringing winter-like temperatures back to Kansas Friday. Look for light snow or flurries to pass through northwest Kansas tonight, but significant accumulations are not expected.

Highs tomorrow will only top-out around 40, about 20 to 30 degrees colder than today. Fierce northerly winds Friday could gust over 40 mph at times later in the day driving wind chills down into the teens and 20s for many.

The wind will back-off this weekend and, other than a few morning sprinkles or patchy drizzle early Sunday. we should be rain and snow-free with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers/storms end, then partly cloudy, VERY windy and warm. Wind: S/SW 25-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy, MUCH colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; VERY cold. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 24.

Sat: High: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 36 Cloudy; AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; nighttime storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 51 Decreasing clouds; windy, warmer.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 47 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; breezy. Evening storms.