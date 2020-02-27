Spring weather makes an early arrival

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a huge warm up is waiting for Kansas as we head toward the weekend. The wind will also be a factor for many areas Friday and Saturday.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be near 60 with sunny skies and northwest winds 20-30 mph and gusty.

The wind will die down for Friday night, but it picks up Saturday from the south. Highs will be closing in on 70 with south winds gusting over 25 mph.

It won't cool off until early next week with more clouds and temperatures dropping back to the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing and not as cold. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy; warmer. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 69 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 46 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 39 Turning mostly cloudy; breezy and not as warm.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy; chance for PM sprinkle or shower.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 32 Turning mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 35 Sunny and breezy.