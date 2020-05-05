Sprouts expands grocery pickup to 19 locations, including Kansas

Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 19 locations as an added convenience for families looking to shop for healthy products without entering the store during this incredible time of need. Today’s expansion includes Sprouts’ 11 locations throughout Oklahoma, five in Kansas and three in Missouri.

Starting Tuesday, customers can shop among more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at these local Sprouts stores. These latest locations are part of the healthy grocer’s national pickup expansion with Instacart to its more than 340 locations.

The service allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability. Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.

Sprouts also offers local grocery delivery through Instacart to select zip codes, expanding access to the healthy products that shoppers trust Sprouts to provide.