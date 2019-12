If your lights aren't working and you live in northeast Wichita, Evergy says a squirrel is to blame.

A spokesperson for the company says the squirrel got into a substation causing the outage.

According to the Evergy Outage Map page, about 6,000 customers are without power from Oliver to Rock Road and K-96 to Central.

The utility company says crews are working diligently to restore power. The estimated restoration time currently sits at 11:45 a.m.