Staff member at Ellsworth Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Ellsworth Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections made the announcement Monday morning.

KDOC says this is the sixth KDOC facility with confirmed cases, including Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex and El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The staff member is a male over the age of 50, but no other information has been released.

KDOC says it has worked with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on steps to address these circumstances.

KDOC says it is implementing the following procedures immediately:

-KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual.

-The Ellsworth County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of ECF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons.

-KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.

"With this being the first-reported case in Ellsworth County, I want to reassure the community that we will be diligent in our efforts to mitigate the effects this virus has on our staff and population,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a press release. “We are working very closely with KDHE and will continue to follow their guidance on the best ways to manage a virus like COVID-19 within the prison setting.”

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.