Staff member at KS Juvenile Correctional Complex tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms a staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is a woman older than 20, the KDOC says. The department says it's working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment "on next steps to address the circumstances."

The KDOC says it is implementing steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"(The) KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this (staff member,)," the KDOC says. "The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of (the juvenile correctional complex) who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons. (The) KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms."