Staff member at Wichita Work Release Facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced Wednesday that one staff member working at the Wichita Work Release Facility (WWRF) tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is a male over the age of 40.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) conducted contact tracing to determine who among the facility's staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual. The Sedgwick County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of WWRF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

According to the KDOC COVID-19 Status, three residents who tested positive at WWRF were relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility. The first resident tested positive on April 12.

There are seven KDOC facilities with a confirmed case including Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF), WWRF, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility, Ellsworth Correctional Facility and Hutchinson Correctional Facility.