Stafford County hair salon opens early despite governor's order

The sign on the door to the Beauty Trenz salon in St. John says "closed," but the business is meeting with clients, two weeks early.

This comes after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly extended restrictions on businesses like hair salons and barbershops, ordering them to remain closed until Phase 2 of the gradual plan to reopen the state. That second phase won't start until at least May 18.

Despite the governor's order, Beauty Trendz reopened to its clients. The business says it is taking safety precautions, only allowing one client inside the salon at a time. Also the stylist wears a mask during appointments. These precautions are practiced in video footage inside the business.

Stafford County says the salon's owner met with county commissioners Wednesday. She says each client signs a COVID-19 consent form before the appointment.

Despite the safeguards in place, the Stafford County Commission clarifies that it does not have the authority to change the governor's executive order, which, in part, delays salons' reopening for at least two weeks past Monday (May 4).

Eyewitness News reached out to Beauty Trendz and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office for comment, but as of Wednesday evening, did not hear back.

During Phase One of the governor's plan to reopen Kansas, local governments (counties) have the authority to add restrictions to the governor's order, but cannot loosen restrictions.

At the same time, it is up to local governments to enforce the restrictions in place. At this point, it's unclear if Beauty Trendz will be allowed to continue serving its clients without the state-level green light to do so.

In an out-of-state case involving a hair salon and COVID-19 restrictions, Wednesday (May 6), Texas' governor and top law-enforcement officer came to the defense of a Dallas hairdresser jailed for keeping her business open in defiance of state-level restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Stafford County only has one confirmed case of COVID-19, but the governor's executive order is the same in counties with few or even zero cases as it is in counties identified as hotspots for COVID-19.