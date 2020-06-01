Stage set for key races in 2020 election

With Monday being the filing deadline for candidates to officially get their names on a ballot in the 2020 election, the stage is set for several key races in Kansas.

One of the biggest races, sparking interest nationwide, is for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Pat Roberts who is not seeking reelection. Monday makes it official that U.s. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not stepping down from his federal post to pursue the seat.

The crowded field in the U.S. Senate race includes 11 Republicans and two Democrats. The biggest names in the GOP field seeking the party's nod to run in the November general election are U.S. Representative, Roger Marshall, currently serving Kansas' 1st District in the U.S. House and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The GOP field also includes Lance Berland, John Berman, Derek Ellis, Bob Hamilton, David Lindstrom, Brian Matlock, John Miller, Steve Roberts and Gabriel Robles.

The Democratic field includes Kansas Senator Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman.

In the bid to replace Marshall in U.S. House District 1 (The Big First), the six-candidate field of six includes four Republicans and two Democrats.

The GOP field includes former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann, Bill Clifford, Jerry Molstad and Michael Soetaert.

The Democratic field for the Big First includes Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble-Davis.

The fields in these key races narrows in the Aug. 4 primary election.

In U.S. House District 4, there will not be a primary. Incumbent Ron Estes will face Democrat Laura Lombard in the Nov. 3 general election.