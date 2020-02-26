Standoff situation ends peacefully in rural Sumner County

A man wanted for several warrants in Kansas and Oklahoma gives up peacefully, ending an hours-long standoff situation Wednesday afternoon in Sumner County, near Oxford.

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers says a man wanted for the warrants and recently arrested on other charges, got stuck in his vehicle on a rural road.

When deputies responded and learned the man's identity, Chambers says the man told them he was armed and that they'd have to take him by force.

Chambers says officers tried to negotiate with the man to keep him from harming himself or others. The standoff lasted about six hours before the man gave up, throwing his weapon out of the vehicle, Chambers says. He was arrested without incident