Stanford man carries cross around town for Good Friday

A southern Kentucky man took the message of Easter to the streets of his community.

Mark Upchurch carried a cross through the streets of Stanford. He says the message of Easter is much more than people crowding into a church.

Upchurch is a retired teacher and basketball coach and says he wanted to do something, especially now to show the meaning of Easter.

Upchurch did the same thing last year through downtown Stanford. He walked a mile to symbolize the mile he says Jesus walked before he was crucified. This year, he walked from the 27/150 intersection in Stanford, to a funeral home downtown where he raised the cross. It will stay there through the Easter weekend.

“You know I had a little tough walk there, but after the last supper, Jesus, he was never in bed again," Upchurch said. "I thought about all the things that he had gone through during that night, through the trials.”

Upchurch says the cross had wheels because dragging a cross on roads would have destroyed the bottom of it, and would not have allowed him to raise it afterward.