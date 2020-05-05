Starbucks to open 85% of US stores this week

(CNN) - Starbucks says it expects about 85% of its U.S. stores will be reopened by the end of the week after an extended closure in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Drive-thru orders, those made ahead of time on its app and Uber Eats will be allowed. Starbucks says dine-in services will remain suspended.

Starbucks shares rose 3% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The company said last week it expected 90% of its company-owned stores in the U.S. would be reopened by early June.

It said at the time about half of its U.S. stores were closed and it expected to begin reopening them this week.

