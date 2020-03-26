Starlite Drive-in to remain open during stay-at-home order

The Starlite Drive-in will remain open through the 30-day stay-at-home order in Sedgwick County.

The outdoor movie theater said it received approval from both Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita to remain open.

The concession stand will be closed, but restrooms will be open. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are temporarily allowed.

Speakers won't be handed out, so you'll also need to tune-in your movie selection on an FM radio.

For touchless entry, tickets can be purchased online and printed out at home or shown on your phone.

You can find showtimes and pricing at Starlitefun.com.