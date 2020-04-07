State addresses issues trying to process record number of unemployment claims

A record number of unemployment claims leads to a spike in web traffic and I.T. issues for the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL).

For many, an error messages pops up when they try to file for benefits and the website crashes before they can file their weekly claims.

If you do not file your weekly claim, the state generally will not send your payment. This means an I.T. issue could cost you your unemployment check for the week.

The KDOL issued a statement Tuesday, explaining that the state is aware of the the technical problems impacting unemployment claims and is working to find a solution.

The state says when you file a weekly claim, you have the option to file for the previous three weeks. This means if you don't receive your unemployment check this week because you could not file your claim, you will still receive the payment.