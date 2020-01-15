State, city leaders to hold taskforce meeting on aviation layoffs

The State of Kansas, City of Wichita, several local and state agencies, and federal lawmakers will meet at the Workforce Alliance Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The group will outline a coordinated and unified response to support the people and companies affected by the recent suspension of the 737 Max

Last Friday, Spirit Aerosystems announced that it would be laying off 2,800 employees beginning Jan. 22 as a result of the suspended program. We learned at least 300 employees of Spirit suppliers would also be impacted.

