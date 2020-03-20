State courts to 'cease operations until further notice'

The Kansas Supreme Court Friday issued an administrative order directing all district and appellate courts in the state "to cease all but emergency operations until further order."

"The only exception is jury trials that are currently under way," the State of Kansas Office of Judicial Administration says. "They may proceed to conclusion, but no other criminal or civil jury trials will be scheduled until further order."

The state says Kansas' Supreme Court anticipates the order remaining in effect for at least two weeks. After two weeks, the order will be reevaluated.

“This is an extraordinary measure to match the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We have a duty to protect the people who come into our courthouses and courtrooms, as well as our employees and judges. This action allows courts to fulfill core functions while reducing in-person contact.”

Emergency operations outlined in the administrative order generally include:

• determining probable cause for persons arrested without a warrant;

• first appearances;

• bond hearings;

• warrants for adults and juveniles;

• juvenile detention hearings;

• care and treatment emergency orders;

• protection from abuse and protection from stalking temporary orders;

• child in need of care hearings and orders;

• considering petitions to waive notice for abortions by minors;

• commitment of sexually violent predators; and

• isolation and quarantine hearings and orders.

The state says while the order is in effect, "no action will be dismissed for lack of prosecution."

Anyone who has business with the court should trying completing that business online, by phone or by mail, the state says.

The administrative order applying to appellate courts includes the Supreme Court. Emergency operations for the appellate courts include:

• Appeals, motions, or original actions arising from the emergency operations of the district court;

• Any other appeal, motion, or original action requiring expeditious resolution.

“It is through our collective action that we will slow COVID-19’s spread,” Luckert said. “The courts will continue to serve the people of Kansas, but in a way that protects all of us.”