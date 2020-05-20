State health officials urge Kansans to continue wearing masks in public

Nearly three weeks into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's reopening plan for Kansas, health officials continue to urge people to wear masks when possible.

"As things start to reopen up, we still need to be vigilant and not let our guard down because that's how it spreads," says Jessie Gray who's following the health officials' advice by wearing a mask in public.

Gray says she's noticed more people in public not wearing masks.

Brian Rector says he doesn't wear a mask for a simple reason: He doesn't have one.

"I'm not opposed to masks, I just don't wear one," he says. "I don't have one. My work provides one, I just leave it at work, though."

Cassidy Copeland and Mikaela Cutaran say they've noticed few people in Wichita wearing masks in public.

One possible answer for why mask-use seems to be on a recent decline is that as stores and businesses continue to reopen and people are getting out more to enjoy nice weather, the public may not feel like the threat from COVID-19 is what it was a month ago.

"I think it really depends on setting and what exactly you're doing and how many people are around," Cutaran says. "Just to be mindful of everyone around you and see what everyone's most comfortable with."

Gray says she'll continue to wear a mask in public as long as she's recommended to do so.

"I tend to frequent businesses where the people who go there wear masks and the people who work there wear masks," she says. So I like to find those businesses and put my money there."