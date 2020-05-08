State, healthcare leaders report progress in plan to reopen KS, concerns with false information

Approaching the end of the first week of Phase One of Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the Kansas economy, sate leaders say they're seeing positive signs toward the goal of safely returning to normal, or close to it.

Eyewitness News Friday heard a progress report from Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers. He reports most people are still social distancing (as recommended) and many, as suggested, are wearing masks in public.

However, some are growing tired of all of that.

Websites like Facebook and YouTube have recently had to remove videos and posts passing on misinformation about COVID-19. This can create dangerous situations and influence some to ignore guidelines in place to help slow the spread of the virus.

"What really worries me and actually infuriates me are people who think that this virus is nothing to worry about," says Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist at Wesley Medical Center.

As COVID-19 leads to deaths of more patients in Kansas and across the globe, Moore turned to social media this week to warn against misinformation by what he calls charlatans and snake-oil salesmen.

"You've got a discredited viral researcher claiming that Dr. Fauchi fired her when she never actually worked with Dr. Fauchi," Dr. Moore says one especially popular, but misleading video pulled from social media. "She over over at the National Cancer Institute and she was released because she falsified her research data, not once, but twice. And now, she's trying to you know, make a name for herself and get some money and fame kept by capitalizing on her (National Institute of Health) ties"

Rogers says he's aware of the "Plandemic" video Moore talks about.

"I would, you know, just urge everyone to make sure they go to trusted sites and trusted media," he says. "And we need to make sure that we listen to science."

That's a message true medical professionals like Dr. Moore hope people will hear.

"I want people to be cautious and continue to take precautions to do as much as they can to prevent the spread of this virus," Moore says. "Certainly this virus is going to continue to spread, but we'd like to mitigate its spread as much as possible until the vaccine arrives so we can protect people."