State, local coronavirus orders face challenges in Kansas

State and local orders aimed at checking the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kansas are facing challenges from the state’s attorney general and business owners.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that he is reviewing whether it’s constitutional for people who violate Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s orders restricting business activities to face criminal charges.

Her office did not immediately respond.

His announcement came a day after two business owners in Linn County in eastern Kansas filed a federal lawsuit over an order requiring them to track who enters their premises.

County officials did not immediately respond.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)