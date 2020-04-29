State of Mind: Licensed psychologist discusses COVID-19 impact on mental health

Openly discussing mental health and the impact of mental-health issues has become especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the lives of almost everyone in some way.

To dive into the issue of COVID-19 issues on mental health, Michael Schwanke hosted a discussion with Dr. Keith Buhr, a licensed psychologist with Prairie View.

Schwanke

Well, I'm pleased to be joined by Dr. Keith Buhr from Prairieview as we talk about all of the challenges surrounding Covid-19 from health and the economy, but, really, mental health is a big part of this. Dr. Buhr can you tell me how you guys on your end are handling that side of it?

Dr. Buhr

Well, we've been doing what we can in order to be available to people, it's a very strange process to not be working with people in-person, especially with such a personal process like going through psychotherapy. But what we're doing is we're trying to adapt as efficiently as possible and offer what services we can, they're now available through different technologies.

Schwanke

Can you touch a little bit on some of the mental health challenges? The mental aspect, of course we have the health part of it, but the stay-at-home order, we're not seeing our friends and family, maybe some tips on how to cope a little bit right now?

Dr. Buhr

One of the challenges is, with the order for social isolation, is that sometimes people take that in the very literal sense, they also disconnect from people using other tools and they overlook other resources they have available. Another challenge that happens for people is we tend to drift from our original routine so we can become more restless or we can have more passive response with our energy that puts us into a cycle where we're just not connecting in ways we have before and we didn't make an intentional choice in the way we want to be spending our time right now.

Schwanke

You use the word "routine." Idon't even know what that word means anymore, but I found that even with my kids homeschooling it is critical to set-up some sort of routine and give yourself a reason to get up, get out of bed, and do things throughout the day.

Dr. Buhr

Yeah, what I've been encouraging people to do is to create a kind of balance in their life and so some of those main routines are things that get us physically moving. that can be exercise, but it can just be literally getting up and moving around, using a rocking chair, something that allows your body to move, especially when you're managing a confined space. I also encourage people to do what they can with using mentally engaging activities, so learn a new task, do something with your kids that you haven't done before, access resources online, to the extent that you have those available, make a point to call friends, relatives, close people in your life so that you can maintain those connections.

Schwanke

You like so many organizations are having to reinvent the way that you do things, but you're still doing your job. How do I know if I need to reach out for professional help?

Dr. Buhr

Well, one of the things to look for, if you have a hot button related to control, so if we felt previous to this pandemic we had a sense of control in life and that was really emotionally important to us, a virus being around removes that sense, so if that's really hitting a hot button for you, you can include psychotherapy, other forms of social support as a part of your routine to try to get you back and level, to focus on those things in life you do have more control or influence with..

Schwanke

I know from talking to you with our "State of Mind" series, we did a lot with you guys. Number one, don't be embarrassed or ashamed to reach out for help and it's more simple than more people think, to do it.

Dr. Buhr

Really in the most basic way possible, reach out using whatever tools that you have. So for some people that i have spoken with, it's hard for them to adjust to technology or they tried to learn new technology and it didn't work out. so many people transition to an online world, so if you're able to access that or you're able to learn that skill then, by all means, please join us, now is the time if there ever was one. but even just calling up people you know and having those conversations, it regrounds you and connects you with those social contacts you're no longer getting by going out and meeting friends.

Schwanke

How important is it? Maybe you're okay, but how important is it during these times to reach out and keep and eye on your family and friends that may be more susceptible to some of the challenges?

Dr. Buhr

Well, especially for some of those individuals who are under quarantine or are at a higher risk level in terms of probable infection, those individuals need additional support, even reaching out just to hear from you, makes a huge difference. Some of the services they may have been receiving as well, for instance, if they're living in a shut-in situation, previously, may be hard for some of those services to stay connected on a routine basis, so the broader social world has been limited for some and that adds to the need for connection from any of their loved ones.