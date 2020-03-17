State-owned casinos in Kansas shutting down amid coronavirus concerns

State-owned casinos in Kansas are shutting down to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Kansas Lottery announced Tuesday that, after consulting with the Kansas Governor’s Office and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, they have suspended all state-owned casino gaming starting at the end of business on March 17.

Those facilities will remain closed until at least March 30.

The Kansas Star Casino says it will close as of Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. and the closure will impact all public operations, including the casino, hotel, restaurants, meeting space and arena.

Customers with reservations or events scheduled at Kansas Star during the closure period should call (316) 719-5000 for information and assistance.

The decision was made following Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to ban gatherings of more than 50 people pursuant to CDC recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four casinos in Kansas with state-owned gaming are the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

The health and safety of casino guests and employees is of the utmost importance. The Lottery understands the impact this decision will have on both players and employees, but the State must be dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas communities.

The Kansas Lottery and casino managers say they will actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and will continue complying with government recommendations for operational procedures.

