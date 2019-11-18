State seeks feedback to address flooding concerns in S. Sedgwick County

The past spring brought well above-average rainfall and with that, problems for homeowners in southern parts of Sedgwick county - near Derby and Haysville. People who live there say the water table is too high and there wasn't anywhere else for water to go.

The result: flooded yards and basements.

Dan Kane's basement was full of piles of sand and water streamed through to his sump pump that had been working non-stop from the end of May, deep into June.

State water officials are in Sedgwick County to address the concern and seek feedback on what needs to happen. Officials are looking at the groundwater concerns in Sedgwick County in an effort to plan better flood response.

Those unable to provide feedback at Monday night's meeting at the Wichita Public Library can reach out to the Kansas Water Office website.