State yet to make decision about daycare centers in response to coronavirus

So far, the Kansas Department of Heath has not made a decision regarding daycare facilities in response to adjustments to help combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Center for Disease Control says while some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.

At Monday’s national press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Health Institute said children may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus and they often go home to elderly family members who are at risk.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Bryne says that’s why day care centers could pose a threat.

“If you have three generations or more at one home and the grandson or granddaughter goes home and they’re not being helped to really pay attention to their hygiene they could put their grandparents more at risk,” said Bryne.

Right now, Sedgwick County is limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people. It is still unclear how that decision will affect daycare centers.

In states like Illinois and Ohio, where schools, restaurants and bars are closed, day cares remain open for now.

Bryne says KDHE is expected to make a recommendation to superintendents on the status of schools mid week, and that could play a role in daycare facilities.