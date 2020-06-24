Statewide COVID-19 cases approaching 13,000

The Kansas Department of Health is now reporting 12,970 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state reported 12,000 cases just last week.

There are 1,082 hospitalizations and 261 deaths statewide. Of the total number of tests run through both the Kansas Health and Environment Lab and private labs, 148,735 have come back negative.

The state is reporting that 974 of those cases are from Sedgwick County. The county health department is reporting 601 recoveries from the virus as of Tuesday (June 23). The county has over 300 active cases, which hasn’t happened since the pandemic began.