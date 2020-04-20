Statewide Silver Alert issued for Tonganoxie man with dementia

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issues a statewide silver alert for a 72-year-old Tonganoxie man reported missing.

Tonganoxie police say Brian Harris Clark has dementia and was last seen Sunday (April 19) near Interstate 70 and I-435 in Kansas City, Kan., driving a Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 891CMD.

The KBI says Clark may have last been traveling in southern Kansas, possibly headed for Oklahoma or Texas.

Clark stands about 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, the KBI says.

If you see Clark or his vehicle, or have information that may assist with this case, call the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754, or Leavenworth County Communications at 913-682-572