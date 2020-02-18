Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Olathe man

The Olathe Police Department asks for the public's help in its search for a missing 76-year-old man reported missing.

Police say Frederick Watterson was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 14400 block of South Shady Bend Road in Olathe, driving a 2015, black four-door KIA Soul with Washington license-plate number AWA7136.

Police say Watterson stands about 5'11 and weighs about 240 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes with a gray beard. They say he was last seen wearing a brown sweater, khaki pants and glasses.

"Frederick is diagnosed with dementia and has no known destination," police say.

Anyone who sees Watterson or knows where he could be should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.