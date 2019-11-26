Statewide WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday for next round of winter storms

As much of north and northwest Kansas deals with moderate to heavy snowfall and the pain of road closures, another round of storms gradually makes its way to the state.

With that comes a statewide Weather Alert Day for Thanksgiving (Thursday). Storm Team 12 says a mixed bag of winter weather will fire up about 4 a.m. Thursday and last until mid-afternoon.

In the west and the north parts of Kansas, the main concern is slick roads with snow changing to rain. The Wichita area can also expect potentially slick roads Thursday morning with a sleet/rain mix early. This will change into rain by about 10 a.m. and conditions are expected to improve across the state as Thursday morning transitions into afternoon.

If you're traveling in Kansas for Thanksgiving, your best bet to hit the road appears to be Wednesday and you should be okay to head home after conditions necessitating the Weather Alert Day improve Thursday afternoon.