Stay-at-home order to start next week in St. Louis, KC

Officials in Missouri's two largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the rule Saturday, which to begin Monday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses and to exercise outside.

By Saturday afternoon, officials in Kansas City and surrounding areas had announced a similar rule to start Tuesday. KCTV reports the order applies to Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

After 30 days, officials will consider whether to prolong beyond that date based on the information available at that time.

Three Missourians have so far died from the virus.

