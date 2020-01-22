Staying chilly to finish off the week

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that drizzle, fog, and low clouds will be around into the night. Another chance for some light snow or rain showers will move across north central and eastern Kansas Thursday. However, an impact on roads is not likely.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for Thursday morning, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder. Highs will be back in the 40s for the afternoon with brisk northwest winds. The rain and snow chances should be confined to northeast Kansas.

A little more sunshine is on the way for Friday with highs in the 40s. Much of the Kansas will see a bump up in temperatures over the weekend with some 50s likely by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; drizzle and fog likely. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 32 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 39 Cloudy with scattered P.M. and evening showers. Breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 30 AM snow, then mainly cloudy. Breezy