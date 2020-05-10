Stem cell trails for Wichita boy with rare skin disorder postponed due to COVID-19

Marky Jaquez is 19, and has a rare skin disorder that caused him a lot of pain.

His mother, Melissa Jaquez says Marky's skin is extremely fragile.

"He has epidermolysis bullosa, recessive dystrophic." Jaquez said. "He was born without the genetic makeup that connects and binds his skin, so anywhere there is skin or mucus membranes, the skin comes off with friction or touch. He also has it internally."

But despite everything, there's one thing Marky says keeps him good spirits: Jesus.

In December, Celebrities Kathryn and Josh Brolyn raised money to help make Marky's dream of going tot he beach come true.

"In three days she just went into it full force and put it all over her instagram, reached out to a lot of people, Josh helped her promote it and in three days she raised enough money for us to rent a van and go up there and stay on the beach." Marky's mother said.

A lot has changed since December. Marky was accepted into stem cell trials at Stanford University, which is something his mom has been working towards for a long time

"When we were first accepted, I had a moment. I was thanking God. I was so ecstatic and so happy." Jaquez says. "So now a wound that he can have for over a month, if the stem cells are successful can be healed within a week and actually add years to life because it will help build his immune system."

Now, his dream may have to wait... due to COVID-19.

"We had an interview set up the next day with her and to do all the paperwork over the phone and when she called me and said I'm sorry we probably won't be able to get you out here until August at the earliest because we can't accept any new patients right now because of Covid." Jaquez said.

In 2013, Melissa lost her son, Carlos, to the same skin disease. Now, she hopes these stem cell trials will make a difference for her other son, Marky.

"It's a lot, because I know after losing him, I really didn't get the opportunity to grieve because I knew I had to be strong and be here for for Marky." She said. "So this whole Stanford trip is bringing a new hope into our lives, of somethng that Carlos wasn't able to get, but Marky is going to be God willing, is all of this actually ends some time soon.

