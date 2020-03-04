Stepmother arrested in disappearance of missing Colorado boy booked into Kansas jail

The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month has been arrested in connection with his disappearance and presumed death.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is expected to be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder.

During the extradition process back to Colorado, Stauch was booked into the Saline County Jail in Kansas on Wednesday, according to KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Authorities say Stauch reported the boy missing Jan. 27, saying he left to go to a friend's house in the afternoon.

The document laying out the reasons for her arrest was sealed and authorities declined to discuss details.

It was not known if Stauch has a lawyer representing her yet.

