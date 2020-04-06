Sterling lab plays key part in search to find treatment for COVID-19

A pharmaceutical company in Sterling aids in the search to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. Initial tests show promise.

"All the pharmaceutical companies, everybody is trying to pitch in and do something," says Dr. Gene Zaid, CEO of Genzada Pharmaceuticals in Sterling.

Dr. Zaid's means of pitching in comes from what his lab in Sterling is turning out. Dr. Zaid, founder of Genzada Pharmaceuticals and Hyatt Life Sciences, says earlier this year, the lab sent a handful of compounds to a doctor at Kansas State University. Testing on cats did not directly involve COVID-19, but it opened the door for more exploration.

Dr. Zaid now is looking to see if these compounds could combat COVID-19. Early results for three of their samples are encouraging.

"It's very exciting for us to do this and to be on the front lines," he says.

The next step for Dr. Zaid's lab is to get more compounds off to the Center for Disease Control or another lab that actually has samples of the COVID-19 virus to see if this reveals an effective treatment for the virus.

"There's only a few locations around the United States, as far as we're aware of, that actually have access to that particular virus," says Genzada Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President Jason West.

Making a potential treatment available to patients is not a quick process. Two of the compounds from the Sterling lab are in early development stages and could take 12 to 18 months to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This is why Genzada Pharmaceuticals hopes a cancer drug already past the initial testing phase and currently in a clinical trial for patients, can hold the key to the treatment breakthrough for COVID-19.

"If it does in fact work against COVID-19, it's the shortest path getting an approval (to test) the virus as well, because we're already seeing (the cancer drug) is safe in humans thus far," West says.

While no magic pill exists to combat COVID-19 work by Genzada Pharmaceuticals is part of what it will take to get there.

"To deactivate the coronavirus so that we can all live comfortably and get back to life as normal," Dr. Zaid says.

Genzada Pharmaceuticals also steps up by partnering with other local businesses to make face masks, gown and hand sanitizer for medical workers and first responders.