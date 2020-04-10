Stimulus Payments: Answers to your frequently asked questions

Is there a deadline to receive an economic impact payment?

Photo: Bureau of the Fiscal Service / Photo: Pixabay / Photo: Pxhere

Not in 2020. The IRS will make payments to anyone who qualifies through the end of the year. The IRS goes off your latest tax filing so if you haven't filed for 2019 yet, do it as soon as you can.

What if I had a drop in income and I now qualify for a payment whereas I previously did not?

You should file with your current income status as quickly as possible. The IRS is sending payments through the rest of 2020. So if you earned more than $99,000 as a single filer, or more than $198,000 filing jointly in 2018, you will not get a payment. Once you file for 2019 proving you made less than the maximum, the IRS will send you the amount you qualify for. This continues for the 2020 tax year as well. If you made too much in 2019, but your 2020 income drops into the eligible bracket, you will get an economic impact payment as a tax rebate when you file in 2021.

Is the economic impact payment taxable?

No. It will not count toward your 2020 income. It will not impact your 2020 refund and does not need to be paid back at any point.

What should I do if I didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019?

If you receive income through social security or railroad retirement, you will receive a payment as long as you are eligible. If you are not required to file taxes, the IRS and Turbo Tax partnered to roll out a registration. You can find more information on economic payment registration for non-filers here.