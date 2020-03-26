Stimulus bill offers help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

While a stimulus bill working its way through Congress prioritizes relief for American workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. also want to help out small businesses that are impacted.

Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) to find out what you can do to get help for your business.

Moran and the local Small Business Administration (SBA) offer detailed information about the CARES ACT , expanding the 7-A Loan Program through the SBA and other features meant to provide a boost to struggling small businesses.

If the stimulus bill becomes law, that program will help any for-profit or nonprofit business, whether or not they are closed due to COVID-19 or are still operating.

Expect more guidance as the situation surrounding the stimulus bill and what it offers plays out from the Small Business Administration.

You can find further information on the business impact locally from the

SBA Wichita District and the Kansas Small Business Development Center.

