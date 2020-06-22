Traffic signal added to busy NW. Wichita intersection

The intersection or 37th North and Tyler Road in northwest Wichita has a new traffic signal after years of people in the area expressing concerns over the four-way intersection, saying the light was needed.

Neighbors report several wrecks at the busy intersection and drivers often sounding their horns as it seemed that "nobody can wait their turn."

The installation follows the Wichita City Council's January approval to add the light.

The final approval followed the Maize Board of Education in October giving Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chad Higgins authority to negotiate with the city of Wichita for joint funding of the traffic signal at 37th and Tyler.

"It is needed for added safety, given the school-related traffic and challenges with the four-way stop," the Maize school district said.

Maize South High School neighbors the intersection.