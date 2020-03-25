Store hours adjusted for Dillons, includes 'exclusive shopping for seniors'

Kroger Wednesday announced adjustments to store hours and operations in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The company's stores include Dillons locations.

Wednesday, the company announced most Dillons locations will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with select stores open until 10 p.m. Hour-long windows from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday are exclusively for seniors aged 60 and older and "other high-risk customers as defined by CDC guidelines".

Kroger says adjusted store hours are "based on feedback from out local store leaders to best serve (its) communities.

"We will continue to make decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates," the company says.

Among these adjustments, Kroger stores are among retailers preparing to insall plexiglass sneeze guards that will function as barriers between customes and cashiers.

Kroger says its online shopping options for free pickup and delivery continue, but "customers may experience longer lead times, delayed deliveries and limited inventory becaue of local conditions. Sedgwick County issued a 30-day stay-at-home order starting Wednesday (March 25).

"As we experience unprecedented levels of business, while also looking to support the people in our community who are looking for jobs right now, we have immediate positions available combined across our retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers," Kroger says.

You can view available jobs with Dillons and apply on the grocery chain's website.