Store owners,doctors taking extra safety measures with reopening plans

Many businesses across Kansas eye the end of the statewide stay-at-home order next week as they plan to reopen. As they look forward to unlocking doors, businesses wait on state and local guidelines when it comes to safety precautions and guarding against COVID-19, because even when the stay-at-home order ends, that won't be the end of social distancing.

Among businesses in the healthcare field making social-distancing adjustments is Riverside Dental in Wichita. Since mid March, the dental office has been closed to all but emergency appointments.

"If the governor keeps the May 3 (stay-at-home-order) end date, then we will start seeing patients on May 4," Riverside Dental Office Manager Nancy Leiker says.

When it comes to reopening, Leiker says the dental office is "the most sterile environment you can come into outside a hospital."

Still, there will be adjustments. The American Dental Association on Monday released a toolkit that lays out steps for pre-appointment screenings and safety during visits.

At Riverside Dental, some of the biggest changes will happen in the lobby, with fewer people allowed inside.The Wichita office points out that dentists are trained to treat patients as if they're already contagious, and will take additional steps for personal protection.

This includes personal protection equipment with face shields, as well as masks, Leiker says.

For hospitals, a return to "normal" is a more daunting task. Wesley says starting Monday (May 4), it will start to resume scheduling a limited number of elective procedures. The hospital reports seeing a low and steady number of COVID-19 cases.

Part of the reason Wesley says it's going to resume some elective procedures is that it's seeing patients with health conditions staying home rather than getting the medical care they need due to fear of the virus.

Hospitals say this leads to some patients then needing more intensive care later.

It's small businesses where reopening comes with a completely new feel, adjusting for social distancing and added protection for employees and customers.

"I actually went up to Sam's Club (and) bought a bunch of gloves, so we're ready there," says Jason Watson, co-owner of Hero Haven, a southeast Wichita store selling toys, comics and collectibles. "My wife has some face masks and stuff like that. We're still thinking about probably limiting the number of people in here."

