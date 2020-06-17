Storm chances finally return

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front arriving on Thursday will drop temperatures for western Kansas and bring storm chances back to the area Thursday evening.

Low temperatures will be near 70 early Thursday with the cold front reaching western Kansas around daybreak. Afternoon highs will be near 80 in the northwest, but still reaching the mid 90s for central and south central Kansas. Gusty south winds will still be an issue for many.

Scattered storms will be possible after 6 p.m. for areas east of a line from Dodge City to Hays. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

More rain chances are coming Friday with highs near 80. A break in the rain is coming Saturday, but it won't be the end of it all. Thunderstorms will likely return at the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 10-20. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 84 AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Overnight storm chance.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; late evening storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 71 Increasing clouds; scattered nighttime storms.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.