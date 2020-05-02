Storm chances return for a few days

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we will have a few storm chances over the next few days as the summer-like heat comes to an end.

Showers and storms will be possible this evening, starting in northwestern Kansas around 9-10 p.m. They will move to the east, into central Kansas after midnight. These will linger across central and eastern Kansas into Sunday morning, ending by around 9 a.m. as they move to the east.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. Sunday, highs will get cooler, dropping into the mid-70s. It will be mostly sunny.

Another round of showers and storms will move into northwestern Kansas early Monday morning. Moving to the east, they will arrive in central Kansas around lunchtime on Monday. Continuing into the afternoon and evening, some storms could become strong to severe, mainly in south-central and eastern Kansas Monday afternoon and evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Highs will stay in the mid-70s through Thursday. A cold front will move through the state on Thursday, bringing another chance for showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning and cooling our highs back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms late. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Morning showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, isolated overnight showers/storms. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 76.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 51 Mostly sunny; scattered nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 49 Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.