Storm chances stick around Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storm chances will continue, off and on through the rest of the weekend and we'll get much cooler with our next cold front.

The best chance for storms this evening will be to our south and east, but we can't rule out isolated showers and storms in central and eastern Kansas tonight. The main time frame will be from 1-4 a.m. These storms will be forming ahead of a cold front.

Behind the cold front, a chance for wintry weather will move into northwestern Kansas early Sunday morning. This will linger, off and on, into Sunday afternoon. This will leave less than a half of an inch of accumulation.

By Sunday afternoon, that cold front will finally start to move through central Kansas. Another round of storms will be possible, mainly from 1-4 p.m. in central and eastern Kansas on Easter. There is a slight risk for severe weather for southeastern Kansas on Sunday, with the main threats being large hail and high wind gusts.

Highs will reach the low 60s on Sunday in Wichita, around noon, then we will drop into the 40s behind the front for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for the northwest (the farther northwest you go, the colder it will be).

Highs will stay in the 40s through Tuesday, they'll get back into the upper 50s on Wednesday, then the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms possible. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, afternoon storms and dropping temps. Wind: S/NW 20-35; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Showers end and sky clears. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. Low: 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny, overnight showers.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, scattered showers.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 43 Morning showers, then partly cloudy.