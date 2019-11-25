Storm number 1 - snow for the northwest

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the first stom of the week is taking shape and looks to target northwest Kansas on Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are out for eastern Colorado, northwest Kansas, and up into Nebraska. Several areas in northwest Kansas could see as much as 4-8 inches of accumulation.

Early Tuesday, clouds will cover most of the state. Low temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s. Central and eastern Kansas will have 50s and 60s for highs, while the northwest deals with winter weather.

Wednesday looks like a great travel day for most of the state. Winds will be backing down and temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will bring another round of precipitation. It will likely start mixed (rain, sleet, and snow), then transition to mainly rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

More rain is coming on Friday and some thunderstorms are also expected. Highs will be in the 50s by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: E/S 15-25g. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear; very windy. Wind: NW 20-30g. Low: 31.

Wed: High: 45 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 30 Wintry mix, changing to light rain.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 40 Cloudy and windy. Chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 41 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 27 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.