Storms likely tonight - some severe

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a gray Monday morning with areas of dense fog. Expect visibility to gradually improve by midday followed by partial clearing this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the 60s later today placing us a few degrees above average.

Our next weather maker moves through the state tonight. Evening showers will give way to numerous thunderstorms overnight, especially across central and eastern Kansas. Many of the storms will be on the strong side and a few may be severe. In addition to pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty wind and small hail are a concern.

Our weather will improve on Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine and warmer weather return to the Sunflower State. Highs in the 60s on Tuesday will give way to 70s on Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Early fog; then partial clearing. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Storms likely late; some severe. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Clearing and warmer. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 46.

Wed: High: 77 Mostly sunny; breezy at times.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; isolated showers late.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 47 Rain early; clearing and cooler.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.