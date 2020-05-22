Storms return for Memorial Day Weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will be warm Memorial Day weekend with storm chances returning Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. We'll have a mostly clear sky with mild wind.

Saturday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the state, but the low 90s for southwestern Kansas.

A few showers/storms will be possible Saturday evening, but a better chance for rain will arrive on Sunday. These showers and storms will arrive Sunday afternoon and they will continue, off and on, into Memorial Day. Some of these storms could become strong, so we'll keep you updated.

Highs will reach the 80s again on Sunday, but they will drop into the 70s Monday (and they'll stay in the 70s through the work week).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 86.

Mon: High: 73. Low: 64. Scattered showers/storms.

Tue: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79. Low: 62. Partly cloudy with late day storms possible.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 62. Morning showers/storms then partly cloudy.

