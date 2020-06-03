Storms tonight, then sunny and hot tomorrow

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storms will be possible Wednesday night, then it's going to be sunny and hot the rest of the week.

Storms will move into northwestern Kansas Wednesday afternoon, from the west. Some of these storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. These storms will continue to move to the east, into central Kansas late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The best chance for severe storms will be in northern Kansas.

Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

Thursday, sunshine will take over with highs back in the 90s across the state.

It's going to stay sunny and hot through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms late. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: Early morning showers/storms then sunny afternoon. Wind: E/SW 5-10. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 97.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 73 Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

