Stormy Friday morning

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the storms form overnight are coming to a stop and the remainder of our Friday appears quiet. Under partly cloudy skies a stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon, especially east of I-135, but most of us will be dry until Saturday afternoon/evening.

Expect temperatures to top-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with partial sunshine. On Saturday, with a good dose of sunshine and a strong/gusty south breeze, prepare for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Storms return to the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, but they should be isolated to scattered in nature. Sunday looks worse with widespread showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather possible this weekend, mainly across northern Kansas on Saturday and statewide on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms early; then partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Breezy & hot; isolated storms late. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms; then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 67.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; numerous afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; more showers/storms.

Tue: High: 76. Low: 58. Mostly cloudy; few afternoon showers.

Wed: High: 78. Low: 62. Mix of sun and clouds.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 61. Partly cloudy with late day storms possible.