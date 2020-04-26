Stormy start to the week, then the heat ramps up

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a few chances for rain over the next few days, then it will heat up for the end of the week.

Showers and a few storms will develop in northwestern Kansas this evening. Rain will push to the southeast overnight, into south-central Kansas early Monday morning. It's not a great chance for rain for most of us and it will end by noon, moving into Missouri.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Monday afternoon with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

A better chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday. This will start early Tuesday morning, scattered across the state. By lunchtime, these showers and storms will mainly be over central and eastern Kansas. They will continue to move to the southeast, out of the state Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly in southeastern Kansas. These storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Highs will reach the low 80s on Tuesday, but they will briefly drop back into the upper 70s on Wednesday. Sunshine will take over Wednesday through the end of the week and it will heat up, with highs in the low 80s Thursday, the upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers/storms late. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: S/NW 5-10; gusty. High: 82.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 52 Sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and much warmer, breezy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. A few storms after midnight.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.