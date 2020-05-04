Stormy start to the work week.

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to the day across northern Kansas. Showers and storms, mainly along and north of I-70, will exit the state this morning before round two ignites this afternoon. The best chance of both storms and severe weather will be along and southeast of the turnpike between 2pm and sunset. Large hail appears to be the biggest concern today followed by damaging wind gusts.

Cooler air will replace the showers and storms later today, tonight, and Tuesday. After we climb into the 70s and 80s today, we fall into the 40s and 50s tonight. High temperatures on Tuesday will be several degrees cooler, mostly in the low to mid 70s, but that is near normal for early May.

A second storm system arrives on Thursday with another round of rain and thunder and some of those storms may be strong. Beyond that the weather pattern looks quiet, but much cooler as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds; chance of storms. Wind: SE/NW 10-20g. High: 78.

Tonight: Breezy with clearing skies. Wind: NW 15-25g. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; still breezy. Wind: NW 10-20g. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 52. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: High: 67. Low: 43 Morning showers; mostly cloudy and cool.

Sat: High: 69. Low: 50. Becoming partly cloudy; slight chance of showers late.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 45. Showers early; breezy and cool.