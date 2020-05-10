Stormy week ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a soggy week with some severe storms possible.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. Clouds will increase and showers will move in from the south after midnight.

Scattered showers will continue, off and on, Monday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those showers will continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning, moving to the east.

Highs will warm back into the mid 50s on Tuesday. We'll have a break from the rain through most of the day, but it will be mostly cloudy.

Storms will return Tuesday night and they'll stick around, off and on through the day on Wednesday. Another round will move in Thursday night and continue off and on through the day on Friday. Some of these storms Wednesday through Friday could become strong to severe. We will keep you updated on timing and impacts through the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Wind: E 5-10. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Rain continues. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Early morning showers then cloudy. Wind: E 5-15; gusty. High: 55.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 50. Breezy and warmer with a chance of strong storms.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 63. Partly cloudy evening strong storms possible.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 61. Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 61. Partly cloudy, breezy with evening storms.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 59. Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms.

