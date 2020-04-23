Street sweepers hit Wichita roads

Street sweepers are back on Wichita roads.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says residential areas are targeted for sweeping one to two times a year, depending on the trees in the neighborhood.

"Our most popular streets are targeted for up to eight times a year. The street sweepers run five days a week," said Whipple.

Street sweepers on first, second and third shifts will focus on essential business districts, industrial areas and high volume streets.

During most of the year with full staffing, the city is able to deploy five street sweepers on the road for first shift, three during second shift and two during third shift.

Whipple says the city is making special efforts to deal with sand left on the roadway following the winter storm season. He says they have temporarily re-purposed staff to increase the number of sweepers on the roads during first shift.

Crews on all three shifts will be dedicated to sand cleanup on snow routes which is expected to be completed by June 1.

The city has setup an interactive map that provides real time and location of street sweepers. The map also shows an estimated next date of sweeping and the last time a road was swept when queried.