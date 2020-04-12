Strong cold front moving through Kansas today

This front will move through Wichita around midday. You will notice the change as the wind will switch around to the north and get become very strong and gusty. A few scattered showers are possible statewide, with a light wintry mix north of I-70. A few strong to severe storms are possible in SE-Kansas.

High Wind Warning in effect until 1 A.M. Monday (gusts to 60 m.p.h.) for central and western Kansas. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s overnight with parts of western Kansas dropping into the teens. Rain and wet weather will move east and skies may begin to clear out. Freeze Warning tonight through Monday morning covers central and all of eastern Kansas.

Some Monday morning sunshine, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day as another disturbance moves into western Kansas by Monday evening. Highs on Monday will struggle to reach the upper 30s and 40s as the winter chill continues.

Rest of the week into next weekend looks like we will remain chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s through Thursday, maybe a few 60s by Friday. Spotty showers and even some light snow is possible Tuesday morning. Our next best chance of rain/rumbles comes Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** HIGH WIND WARNING 7AM-1AM MON**

** FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT-MONDAY AM**

Today: Morning showers, cloudy and turning much colder; very windy. Wind: S/NW 15-35; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 25-35; diminishing. Low: 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 47.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, maybe a few flurries or light wintry mix by morning. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tue: High: 49 Morning flurries, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny, turning cloudy overnight

Thu: High: 58 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 43 Partly cloudy, chance of showers/storms overnight.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 45 Partly cloudy, scattered showers.